Man shot in Texarkana during apparent robbery attempt

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A 35-year-old man was critically injured during an attempted robbery, the Texarkana Texas Police Department says.

The shooting call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 at a house in the 300 block of Belt Road. When officers got there, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police say this appears to be a robbery attempt made by two armed men who came to the door. Police believe they ran away headed south on Belt Road. They have not yet been arrested.

One of the victim’s brothers, Sherrod Dawson, was arrested for tampering with evidence after officers say they saw him pick up two cell phones and two boxes containing several bags of suspected marijuana and try to hide them. Police say he also had two active traffic warrants. His bond was set at $10,620.

A second brother, Jerald Hopkins Jr., was also arrested after investigators recognized him as having an outstanding felony warrant for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled dangerous substance. His bond was set at $50,000.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it should call 903-798-3116.

