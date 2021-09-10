Man shot in foot on Lakeshore Drive; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting at 8:24 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Officials say a man was shot in his foot while inside his vehicle. The suspect is believed to have shot the victim from a separate vehicle before driving away.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

