Man shot in foot on Lakeshore Drive; suspect sought

SPD responding to shooting on Lakeshore Drive
SPD responding to shooting on Lakeshore Drive(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting at 8:24 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Officials say a man was shot in his foot while inside his vehicle. The suspect is believed to have shot the victim from a separate vehicle before driving away.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

