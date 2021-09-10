Prize Fest
LSU releases COVID-19 entry numbers

FILE - A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
By Robb Hays
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - About 4% of the LSU student body, believed to be about 1,200 students, had not yet complied with the university’s new COVID-19 “entry protocols” as of the last official update on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 9.

Students who fail to do so face being kicked off campus by the end of the day today, Sept. 10, university spokesman Ernie Ballard said.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Ballard had not yet received updated data on how many students completed the process during the day on Friday.

The entry protocols require LSU students arriving on campus for the new semester to either provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than five days prior to arrival on campus, provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, or provide proof a positive COVID-19 test result from no more than 90 days prior to arrival on campus.

Students are required to log onto a website and enter that required information.  If they do not do so by the end of the day, they will be unenrolled and receive a prorated tuition refund, Ballard said.

Of the students who have responded, 82 percent indicated they are either fully or partially vaccinated, Ballard said.

The rules apply to the university’s on-campus population, which is currently around 30,000 students.

Another COVID-19 requirement for LSU students comes with a deadline of October 15th. By that date, students must either by fully vaccinated or submit a waiver that says they agree to regular testing.

