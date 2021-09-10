KSLA nominated for 15 EMMY awards
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - And the nominees are... KSLA!
KSLA News 12 has been nominated for 15 EMMY awards. The announcement was made on Facebook Thursday, Sept. 9. Winners will be announced on Facebook Saturday, Oct. 23 beginning at 7 p.m. Like 2020, this year’s ceremony will be held virtually due to COVID-19.
KSLA was nominated in the following categories:
MORNING NEWCAST - NEWS 12 THIS MORNING AT 6 A.M.
- Adria Goins, Domonique Benn, Andrew Brightman, Andrun Fisher, Brandon Decareaux, John Linden, and Rae’ven Jones
BREAKING OR SPOT NEWS - JORDAN STREET FIRE
- Domonique Benn, Adria Goins, Christian Piekos, Andrun Fisher, John Linden, and Rae’ven Jones
CONTINUING COVERAGE - DYING IN CUSTODY: TOMMIE MCGLOTHEN JR.
- Stacey Cameron and Domonique Benn
NEWS FEATURE (LIGHT) - A SEASON REWRITTEN
- Doug Warner
NEWS FEATURE (SERIOUS) - A CALL TO LIVE
- Doug Warner
BUSINESS/CONSUMER - COVID SLICING AWAY PROFITS
- Stacey Cameron and Dewayne “Bubba” Kneipp
CRIME - WHY DOES HE GET TO WALK AWAY?
- Stacey Cameron
EDUCATION/SCHOOLS - LOUD AND CLEAR
- Doug Warner
HUMAN INTEREST - I LOVE YOU, JAKE
- Doug Warner
POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - OUT OF ORDER: JUDGE FACING QUESTIONS
- Stacey Cameron
RELIGION - 99 DAYS OF HEAVEN
- Doug Warner
SOCIETAL CONCERNS - YOU’RE GOING TO DO WHAT I SAY! TROUBLING POLICE VIDEOS
- Stacey Cameron
DOCUMENTARY (CULTURAL) - BREAKDOWN: THE FRONTLINE RESPONSE TO THE MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS
- Stacey Cameron, Dewayne “Bubba” Kneipp, Mark Klein, Rachael Thomas, and Jayne Ruben
JOURNALISTIC ENTERPRISE - THE GOOD STUFF
- Doug Warner
INVESTIGATIONS & DOCUMENTARIES
- Stacey Cameron
Click here for the full list of the 2021 National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Mid-America Chapter EMMY Awards nominees.
