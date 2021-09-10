Hot, dry weekend; rain returns next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our stretch of dry weather and comfortable humidity will soon be ending. After a quiet, but hot weekend, we’ll see humid conditions and rain chances return early next week.

This evening will be great for high school football games across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will drop off nicely this evening falling through 80s and back into the 70s. Clear skies and dry weather are expected.

Overnight we’ll stay clear and dry across the area. Temperatures will be comfortable again with overnight lows in the low 60s in most areas.

More sunshine is back on Saturday. Temperatures will heat back up but with low humidity it won’t feel that uncomfortable. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s. Sunday promises mostly more of the same. A few clouds will start moving back in, but we’ll still enjoy a lot of sunshine. We’ll start to see the humidity begin to creep back up. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s.

Much more humid weather and rain chances will be back starting Monday. Scattered showers and storms will pop up, especially for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. The chance for rain is around 30%.

We’ll see additional showers and storms scattered around Tuesday and Wednesday. With more clouds and the wet weather temperatures will stay primarily in the mid to upper 80s with morning lows in the low 70s.

Rain chances will trend down at the end of next week and temperatures will creep back up to around 90 for highs.

In the tropics we are watching Hurricane Larry in the Atlantic. It will start moving away from the U.S. east coast this weekend. A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean is forecast to head into the southwest Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. There’s a high chance that a tropical depression will form by early next week. The track is a little uncertain, but areas from Texas to Louisiana could be impacted by whatever develops. At the very least heavy rain may spread across western portions of the Gulf Coast and that tropical moisture may enhance rain activity here in the ArkLaTex. Farther out in the Atlantic a tropical wave that will be moving off the coast of Africa also has a high chance of development. We’ll keep you First Alert about anything that forms and how it could impact our weather.

