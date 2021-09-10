Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Does Shreveport have a gang problem?

((Source: Gray Media))
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many of the recent shootings in Shreveport have involved juveniles. The participation of area youths has some wondering if there is a gang problem in the city.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says there in an ongoing problem with around seven to nine gangs in the area.

“Shreveport has a gang problem, a gang problem within young people. Not that kind of gang problem you remember with the Crips and the Bloods. They are not as organized,” said Prator.

Community activist and People’s Promise Founder, Breka Peoples, says she believes Caddo Schools needs to have outreach activities for kids and introduce them to trade school centers.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from city officials on the issue.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just before 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 to the 5700 block of Sussex...
Woman injured after 70 shots fired at Caddo Heights home
Amanda Nottingham addresses Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Bossier City Council members...
Bossier city attorney admits to making comment at council meeting threatening to ‘... run that son of a [expletive] over with a Zamboni’
Juvenile with gunshot wound found dead in front of house in Natchitoches; suspect arrested
Tre’veon Jackson, 19, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 9,...
Law officers arrest 19-year-old suspect in 2 homicides; escaped from juvenile hall
The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 9. and started near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and...
Teen arrested after high speed police chase; 2 still wanted

Latest News

WATCH LIVE AT 2:30: Mayor Perkins, city officials address public safety
A 9/11 memorial is on display in downtown Texarkana to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept....
Volunteers create 9/11 memorial in downtown Texarkana
Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis holds a news conference on reforms within the law...
Louisiana State Police hold news conference on reforms within agency
Dale Brown Court?
LSU Board of Supervisors votes to name PMAC’s court in honor of former coach Dale Brown