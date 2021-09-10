Barksdale holds solemn ceremony marking 20th anniversary of 9/11

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, Sept. 11 marks the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. As such, Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB), which played a critical role that day, held a somber remembrance ceremony Friday morning.

Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, La. held a solemn remembrance ceremony Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11. (KSLA)

The start time of the ceremony, 8:37 a.m., was chosen to reflect the exact time the first plane crashed into one of the Twin Towers back in 2001.

Guests at the ceremony included BAFB commanders, Mayor Tommy Chandler, civic leaders from the Shreveport and Bossier Chamber of Commerce, as well as Airmen and Guardians.

