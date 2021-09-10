Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

US: Afghan evacuee flights halted from two key bases

Unspecified health concerns have halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two key...
Unspecified health concerns have halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two key countries, a U.S document says.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has halted all U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two main bases overseas for unspecified “health safety concerns,” a move U.S. officials warn will have a severe impact on the evacuation operation, according to a U.S. government document seen Friday by The Associated Press.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection made the decision on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to halt the flights from U.S. bases in Germany and Qatar, according to the document.

The U.S. has been conducting screening and other processing of evacuees at those two main overseas sites and others after evacuating them from Afghanistan.

The halting of the flights is a problem for the United States in part because many of the evacuees already have been at the Ramstein military base longer than the 10-day limit Germany set in allowing the U.S. to use the country as a transit site.

The U.S document viewed by the AP said the halt would “severely impact” operations at the U.S. base in Germany and have an “adverse effect” on the nearly 10,000 evacuees at Ramstein, many of whom have been there more than 10 days and are increasingly fatigued.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just before 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 to the 5700 block of Sussex...
Woman injured after 70 shots fired at Caddo Heights home
Amanda Nottingham addresses Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Bossier City Council members...
Bossier city attorney admits to making comment at council meeting threatening to ‘... run that son of a [expletive] over with a Zamboni’
Juvenile with gunshot wound found dead in front of house in Natchitoches; suspect arrested
Tre’veon Jackson, 19, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 9,...
Law officers arrest 19-year-old suspect in 2 homicides; escaped from juvenile hall
The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 9. and started near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and...
Teen arrested after high speed police chase; 2 still wanted

Latest News

Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI) works at his desk in his Washington, DC office.
20 years later: Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI) remembers 9/11
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
Big 12 welcomes BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston
A man pulls a cart down a mostly deserted Bourbon Street in the French Quarter as the early...
New Orleans gets some Ida relief, but rural pain will linger
Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis holds a news conference on reforms within the law...
WATCH LIVE: Louisiana State Police holds news conference on reforms within agency