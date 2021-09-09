Texarkana school district increasing pay to bring in more substitute teachers

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - One of the many challenges school districts are facing during the pandemic is keeping instruction going inside classrooms. Leaders in one Texarkana school district are increasing pay to help solve this problem.

Director of Human Resources for the Texarkana Independent School District, Amy Nix, says the district has averaged 20 new positive COVID-19 cases a week among staff members for the past three weeks. She says this is far more than what the district experienced last year.

Nix said this trend is having an impact on their pool of substitute teachers.

“There are many of those who do not want to sub right now, don’t want to expose themselves to COVID and take a risk of getting sick,” she said.

TISD currently has around 90 substitute teachers, but are trying to increase that number to over 150.

“We have increased the pay to $90 a day for non-certified, and $120 a day for substitutes who are certified teachers,” Nix said.

School officials are hoping the pay raise will bring in more substitute teachers and also serve as an incentive for their current subs to be ready when called.

“We also are encouraging our current substitutes to work more often. A lot of them work for more than one school district in the area. We want to encourage them to work with TISD over another district,” Nix said.

TISD leaders say the district is doing what they can to keep students and staff safe. Nix said the district is not under a mask mandate, but they encourage those on campus to wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible.

