Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Taco Bell wants to refill your used sauce packets

Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.
Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to recycle your used sauce packets and refill them.

The fast-food chain is teaming up with recycling company TerraCycle for the new program.

Customers can collect their empty sauce packets, then recycle them by mailing the empties back to be refilled.

Taco Bell said its goal is to save 8 billion used sauce packets from going into U.S. landfills every year.

The restaurant chain is working toward becoming a more sustainable brand.

By 2025, Taco Bell hopes all of its packaging will be “recyclable, compostable or reusable.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Poinsettia and Francais drives.
Multiple agencies respond to standoff near elementary school that turned out to be a prank
SPD responding to a shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Village.
17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at mobile home park
An altercation at Summer Trace Apartment Homes on Knight Street in Shreveport led to gunfire...
2 wounded in shooting on Knight Street in Shreveport
Dispatchers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. to the Shell gas station in the 1300 block of...
Swan Lake Road gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought
Amanda Nottingham addresses Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Bossier City Council members...
Open mic at council meeting reportedly captures ‘... run that son of a [expletive] over with a Zamboni’

Latest News

From left: Karen Christensen, 29; Jeffrey McClain, 32, and Melissa Holman, 30 are all charged...
3 parents charged, accused of aggressive behavior towards school principal
Louisiana State Police footage
Beatings, buried videos a pattern at Louisiana State Police
Councilman calls meeting of Public Safety Committee following particularly violent week in Shreveport
Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule