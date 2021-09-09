Sources say two SFD leaders will soon retire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple sources tell KSLA News 12 that Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton is retiring from the department after 28 years of service.

Wolverton took over as chief in 2015, and we are told his last day on the job will be Nov. 30.

Sources also tell KSLA that Deputy Chief Ronald Jones will be retiring as well. Jones began his fire fighting career in 1976. He was only the fourth African American hired by SFD.

