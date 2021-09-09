Sources say mayor plans to announce removal of 40 vacant SPD positions, use money for officer raises

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 has confirmed with three separate sources that on Friday, Sept. 10, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins plans to announce that 40 vacant positions within the Shreveport Police Department will be cut, and the money will be used to give raises to other officers.

Councilwoman LeVette Fuller introduced a similar resolution in 2020, but it failed. Her ordinance called for 49 fully funded vacancies to be used for salary increases. Councilmen Grayson Boucher and John Nickelson later introduced an ordinance that only used 33 fully funded vacancies; it passed in December and gave other officers a 4% pay increase.

SPD currently has 123 vacancies; they will have 124 by the end of September, according to Shreveport Police Officer’s Association President Michael Carter.

Mayor Perkins is expected to make this announcement at 2:30 p.m. Friday following a meeting of the Public Safety Committee at 1 p.m.

