Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 cases increasing among children

(Live 5)
By Jade Myers
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that over 250,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of Aug. 26 through Sept. 2.

Positive cases among children are rising, and health officials say taking special precautions should help protect them from COVID.

“Children are in large the unvaccinated population, and so they’re not as protected as some of the adults who opted to get vaccinated. In addition, school started and extracurricular activities have started. All these things that bring kids together, and so it allows for more spread of COVID. Then in the summer, when everybody was staying home and not intermixing as much,” said Dr. Bridgett Foreman with internal medicine and pediatrics at Christus Health and Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for more on how to protect children from the virus.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Poinsettia and Francais drives.
Multiple agencies respond to standoff near elementary school that turned out to be a prank
SPD responding to a shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Village.
17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at mobile home park
An altercation at Summer Trace Apartment Homes on Knight Street in Shreveport led to gunfire...
2 wounded in shooting on Knight Street in Shreveport
Officers got the call just before 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 to the 5700 block of Sussex...
Woman injured after 70 shots fired at Caddo Heights home
Dispatchers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. to the Shell gas station in the 1300 block of...
Swan Lake Road gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought

Latest News

Texarkana school district increasing pay to bring in more substitute teachers
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
The president is preparing to outline his strategy to curb the delta variant and increase...
Biden has 6-pillar plan to fight COVID-19
Officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were...
Mobile vaccine clinics harassed, vandalized in Colorado