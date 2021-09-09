Positive COVID-19 cases increasing among children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that over 250,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of Aug. 26 through Sept. 2.

Positive cases among children are rising, and health officials say taking special precautions should help protect them from COVID.

“Children are in large the unvaccinated population, and so they’re not as protected as some of the adults who opted to get vaccinated. In addition, school started and extracurricular activities have started. All these things that bring kids together, and so it allows for more spread of COVID. Then in the summer, when everybody was staying home and not intermixing as much,” said Dr. Bridgett Foreman with internal medicine and pediatrics at Christus Health and Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for more on how to protect children from the virus.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.