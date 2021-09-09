PHOTOS: DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office helps out after Hurricane Ida

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has been helping fellow law enforcement agencies since the day after Hurricane Ida struck southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29.

Sheriff Jayson Richardson says several teams of deputies have been helping residents and law enforcement alike. Rotating teams have been patrolling in southeast Louisiana in an attempt to discourage looting, and to help with rescue operations and cleanup.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, one of the deputies sent back some photos of the damage in Grand Isle, Houma, and Golden Meadows, which were some of the hardest hit areas.

“Thank you for your generous donations that have been sent to help our brothers and sisters down south. Our deputies may be the feet on the ground, but your generosity has assisted residents and deputies in numerous ways. From feeding, providing a clean place to sleep, cooling with a fan, a clean diaper on a baby, and even feeding displaced animals....the list goes on and on. We are still there, and will remain until we are no longer needed. We ask that you continue to keep those affected by this disaster in your thoughts and prayers as we move forward,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

