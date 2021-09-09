Perfect weather last a while longer as the tropics get active

(KSLA) - The weather is just absolutely perfect! There hasn’t been a cloud in the sky, and the humidity has been nice and low! This great weather will only last a few more days. The tropics are also getting more active.

This evening will be super! There will not be any clouds around, but therefore no chance of rain. The humidity will be very low. This will allow temperatures to cool a little quicker. Come by sunset, it should be in the lower 80s. This is a great evening to sit outside while the sun goes down on a beautiful day.

Overnight, it will be the coolest it has been in months! Temperatures will be cooling to the upper 50s and lower 60s! This is a sign that the humidity is really low. I recommend you leave the AC off tonight and maybe open the window instead. Plus the sky will be clear with no clouds and no chance of rain.

Friday should be nice and dry with no rain at all. There should be more sunshine expected for the day as well. Temperatures will be getting up to the mid 90s in the afternoon., So yes, it will be hot, but with the low humidity, it will still fantastic on your Friday!

This weekend will be very nice. Look for no rain, but plenty of sunshine both days. The humidity will be low for another couple days, so take advantage of it while you can. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s, so it will still be hot. If you’re planning anything this weekend, you will not have to worry about the weather!

The rain may possibly return by early next week. Monday and Tuesday have low rain chances, but signs suggest that we could have some showers and maybe a couple storms. Right now, I have the rain chance at 20% Monday and 30% Tuesday. This rain will likely come from some tropical activity, which I’ll talk about in a second. Temperatures these two days will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will also have a small 30% chance of rain for the day. it will likely be scattered with the best chance for showers farther south. Temperatures will be held down to the upper 80s and lower 90s. It should still be a nice day!

In the tropics, Larry is still a hurricane, but is now a CAT 1. More good news is that it will stay out in the Atlantic. It has passed close to Bermuda, but the worst weather has remained to the east of the island. There is no threat from this system to the east coast.

Tropical Depression Mindy quickly formed Wednesday in the NE Gulf, but has already pushed through the Florida panhandle and off into the Atlantic. It will gradually weaken as it pulls away from the U. S. coast this weekend.

There are also two areas we are watching for development. The first in the Gulf of Mexico has a 10-30% chance of development. This one should ride up along Mexico and into Texas. Regardless of development, this is what should bring us rain early next week. The farther to the west it goes, however, will keep the rain chances for us lower. The second area is off the coast of Africa and should be a named storm by this weekend. it will take the same path Larry took, most likely.

Have a thrilling Thursday and take advantage of the perfect weather!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.