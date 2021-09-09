Prize Fest
Man tells his story after overcoming life of crime

(Storyblocks)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many times, it’s difficult for people who have been involved in crime to get their life back on track. That’s why Goodwill Industries has a program to help people trying to turn things around.

The program guides people ages 18 to 24 after they’ve been released from prison. According to their website, the Hope for Prisoners program “is committed to helping men, women and young adults successfully reenter the workforce, their families and our community.”

On Thursday, Sept. 9, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with a representative of Goodwill Industries to get more information about how the program works.

Watch tonight on News 12 to also hear from a man who was released from prison who is now striving to live a better life.

