Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts enrolls students displaced by Hurricane Ida

The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts is reviewing the applications of dozens of...
The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts is reviewing the applications of dozens of highly-motivated students affected by Hurricane Ida in southeast Louisiana.(Christian Piekos)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - For the third time in the institution’s 40-year history, the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) is enrolling high-achieving students affected by a natural disaster. This time, it’s Hurricane Ida.

Previously, LSMSA opened enrollment mid-semester in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina and again in 2016 for the historic flooding in the Baton Rouge area.

“As soon as we saw the impact Ida had, I think we pretty quickly considered, ‘Can we do this?’” said Emily Shumate, director of enrollment and students services at LSMSA. “Helping our neighbors is such a natural thing we do as part of Louisiana life.”

Though the application period is now closed, Shumate says LSMSA received more than 70 applications, many of which came from parishes hard-hit by Ida. The school has space for just under 30 new students, Shumate explains.

MORE>>> Natchitoches school opens its doors to south Louisiana students displaced by Hurricane Ida

“I would say a bulk of our applicants are coming to us from Houma, Terrebonne Parish, Lafourche Parish,” she added. “One of the difficult decisions we had to make is to really focus on the parishes where schools are closed indefinitely.”

LSMSA is a state-supported, public, residential high school where students who excel in academics and the arts receive a unique, high-quality education. The LSMSA Foundation ensures motivated students have a shot at the institution regardless of financial status.

Donations to the LSMSA Foundation are also being used to help the families of current and incoming students affected by the Category 4 storm.

Some students who applied to LSMSA following Ida already moved in and are currently enrolled in classes.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Poinsettia and Francais drives.
Multiple agencies respond to standoff near elementary school that turned out to be a prank
SPD responding to a shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Village.
17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at mobile home park
An altercation at Summer Trace Apartment Homes on Knight Street in Shreveport led to gunfire...
2 wounded in shooting on Knight Street in Shreveport
Dispatchers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. to the Shell gas station in the 1300 block of...
Swan Lake Road gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought
Officers got the call just before 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 to the 5700 block of Sussex...
Woman injured after 70 shots fired at Caddo Heights home

Latest News

Man tells his story after overcoming life of crime
FILE photo of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 'Operation Blue Roof' program
How to sign up for ‘Operation Blue Roof’ - List of eligible parishes
On Sept. 9, 2021, Deputy Daniel Miller with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office sent back photos...
PHOTOS: DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office helps out after Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida damage in Grand Isle, Houma & Golden Meadows
On Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, Prize Fest announced its top 10 musical acts that will compete for...
Music Prize to showcase top national talent at Prize Fest