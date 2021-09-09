Louisiana murder suspect apprehended

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Bond has been set at $1.1 million for a Louisiana murder suspect.

Tre’veon Jackson is being held in Caddo Correctional Center. The 19-year-old Shreveport man was booked into the lockup at 1:33 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, online records show.

Tre’veon Jackson, 19, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 9, 2021, on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, online records show. ((Source: Caddo Sheriff’s Office))

He is charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Shreveport police announced Thursday that one of those charges is in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Horace Sparks.

The Shreveport man was killed about 2:24 a.m. Aug. 14 in the parking lot of a motel in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive.

Two days later, police detectives obtained a warrant for Jackson’s arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

He was apprehended Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the 1800 block of North Market Street by members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offenders task force and Shreveport Police Department’s warrants unit, according to SPD news releases.

He was booked into Shreveport City Jail after being interviewed by investigators.

Online records show Jackson was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday then booked into Shreveport City Jail at 3:47 p.m. the same day.

Jackson also is one of four people whom investigators have arrested in connection with gunfire Aug. 12 in the 600 block of West 64th Street that claimed a 24-year-old man’s life and wounded another man and a male juvenile, SPD announced Thursday.

