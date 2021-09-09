Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Louisiana murder suspect apprehended

His bonds total $1.1 million on the 4 charges he faces, online booking records show
Tre’veon Jackson, 19, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 9,...
Tre’veon Jackson, 19, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 9, 2021, on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, online records show.((Source: Shreveport Police Department))
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Bond has been set at $1.1 million for a Louisiana murder suspect.

Tre’veon Jackson is being held in Caddo Correctional Center. The 19-year-old Shreveport man was booked into the lockup at 1:33 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, online records show.

Tre’veon Jackson, 19, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 9,...
Tre’veon Jackson, 19, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 9, 2021, on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, online records show.((Source: Caddo Sheriff’s Office))

He is charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Shreveport police announced Thursday that one of those charges is in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Horace Sparks.

The Shreveport man was killed about 2:24 a.m. Aug. 14 in the parking lot of a motel in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive.

Two days later, police detectives obtained a warrant for Jackson’s arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

He was apprehended Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the 1800 block of North Market Street by members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offenders task force and Shreveport Police Department’s warrants unit, according to SPD news releases.

He was booked into Shreveport City Jail after being interviewed by investigators.

Online records show Jackson was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday then booked into Shreveport City Jail at 3:47 p.m. the same day.

Jackson also is one of four people whom investigators have arrested in connection with gunfire Aug. 12 in the 600 block of West 64th Street that claimed a 24-year-old man’s life and wounded another man and a male juvenile, SPD announced Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Poinsettia and Francais drives.
Multiple agencies respond to standoff near elementary school that turned out to be a prank
SPD responding to a shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Village.
17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at mobile home park
An altercation at Summer Trace Apartment Homes on Knight Street in Shreveport led to gunfire...
2 wounded in shooting on Knight Street in Shreveport
Officers got the call just before 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 to the 5700 block of Sussex...
Woman injured after 70 shots fired at Caddo Heights home
Dispatchers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. to the Shell gas station in the 1300 block of...
Swan Lake Road gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought

Latest News

Shreveport's new crime plan
Shreveport's new crime plan
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Sources say mayor plans to announce removal of 40 vacant SPD positions, use money for officer raises
GETTING ANSWERS: KSLA use of mugshots policy