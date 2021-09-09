Juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds found dead in front of house in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying in front of a house.

Police say it happened early Thursday morning (Sept. 9) on Highland Park Drive. Around 6:15 a.m., police were called out to the 1200 block of Highland Park Drive about someone lying in front of a house. When they got there, they found a juvenile suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

No other information is currently available.

Anyone with information about what happened should call Detective Rudy Glass at 318-357-3878. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388.

