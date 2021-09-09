Here’s a checklist of things to do in the wake of Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The road to recovery will be long in southeast Louisiana. Here’s a checklist to make sure you’re taking advantage of the resources available to you:

Register with FEMA. Get your Registration # asap. You will need this for everything. https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

File a claim with both your homeowners and FEMA.

Apply for D-SNAP. This is a benefit for anyone impacted by the hurricane. Everyone. http://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/dsnap

File for Disaster Unemployment laworks.net

File for FEMA/SBA rental assistance to help while recovering. https://www.fema.gov/assistance/individual/housing

Interested in buying a home, apply for SBA Low Interest Loans. https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance

Apply with the Salvation Army and the Red Cross. They often offer financial assistance in a disaster. Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org/.../recovering-financially.html Salvation Army: https://disaster.salvationarmyusa.org/

Call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for United Way disaster assistance info.

