Here’s a checklist of things to do in the wake of Ida
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The road to recovery will be long in southeast Louisiana. Here’s a checklist to make sure you’re taking advantage of the resources available to you:
- Register with FEMA. Get your Registration # asap. You will need this for everything.
- File a claim with both your homeowners and FEMA.
- Apply for D-SNAP. This is a benefit for anyone impacted by the hurricane. Everyone.
- File for Disaster Unemployment
- File for FEMA/SBA rental assistance to help while recovering.
- Interested in buying a home, apply for SBA Low Interest Loans.
- Apply with the Salvation Army and the Red Cross. They often offer financial assistance in a disaster.
- Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org/.../recovering-financially.html
- Salvation Army: https://disaster.salvationarmyusa.org/
- Call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for United Way disaster assistance info.
