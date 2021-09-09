Prize Fest
GETTING ANSWERS: KSLA use of mugshots policy

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In reporting on multiple shootings over the last few weeks, we have seen several comments and have received multiple emails regarding our use of mugshots.

In keeping you First Alert, we want to make sure you’re also First Aware of the reason why we use certain mugshots and when. We want to take this opportunity to address our policies regarding our use of mugshots.

Some of you have expressed concerns that we are selectively choosing whose face we censor or blur based off of their race. That is not at all what is happening.

In most cases, law enforcement agencies do not provide us with mugshots of juveniles, nor do we seek them out. An exception to that is if a juvenile is being charged as an adult.

As for blurring, if we are aware that someone in a photo or video is a juvenile, we will take steps to protect their identity, regardless of their race.

We’re always reevaluating our policies and discussing how we can improve them. We also hear your concerns and take them into consideration.

