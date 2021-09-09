Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Four men face charges over deadly shooting Aug. 12 on West 64th Street

Another man and a male juvenile were wounded in the gunfire
The Caddo coroner’s office previously reported that 23-year-old Javoris K. Debouse was mortally...
The Caddo coroner’s office previously reported that 23-year-old Javoris K. Debouse was mortally wounded when he was shot several times just before 2:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 600 block of West 64th Street. Wounded by the gunfire were another man as well as a male juvenile.(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police investigators have charged four men in connection with gunfire last month that claimed a man’s life and wounded another man and a male juvenile, authorities announced Thursday.

The Caddo coroner’s office previously reported that 23-year-old Javoris K. Debouse was mortally wounded when he was shot several times just before 2:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 600 block of West 64th Street. He was taken to a hospital, where he died at 3:14 p.m. the same date.

Detectives’ preliminary investigation showed that several males in a white Nissan truck were responsible for the shooting.

The truck was located Aug. 14 by members of the Office of Special Investigations who are assigned to Operation Blue Anvil, a Shreveport police spokeswoman said.

After a brief chase, four males got out of the truck and four were captured, police Sgt. Angie Willhite said Thursday, Sept. 9.

Booked into Shreveport City Jail on charges unrelated to the Aug. 12 shooting were 26-year-old Libert Burns, 19-year-old Jaylen Burns and 18-year-old Tarus Walton.

Investigators later identified 19-year-old Tre’Veon Jackson as the person they believed to be responsible for killing Debouse and wounding the other two. They obtained warrants charging him with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

On Aug. 19, investigators were notified by the Northwest Louisiana Crime Lab that evidence that had been gathered reportedly connected Walton, Jaylen Burns and Libert Burns to the shooting Aug. 12.

Now each of them also faces one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Jackson also is a suspect in the death of 31-year-old Horace Sparks. The Shreveport man was killed about 2:24 a.m. Aug. 14 in the parking lot of a motel in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive.

Jackson was apprehended Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the 1800 block of North Market Street by members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offenders task force and Shreveport Police Department’s warrants unit, according to SPD news releases.

Online records show he was arrested at 1:30 p.m. then booked into Shreveport City Jail at 3:47 p.m. the same day. Jackson is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, the lockup where he was transferred then booked at 1:33 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Poinsettia and Francais drives.
Multiple agencies respond to standoff near elementary school that turned out to be a prank
SPD responding to a shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Village.
17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at mobile home park
An altercation at Summer Trace Apartment Homes on Knight Street in Shreveport led to gunfire...
2 wounded in shooting on Knight Street in Shreveport
Officers got the call just before 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 to the 5700 block of Sussex...
Woman injured after 70 shots fired at Caddo Heights home
Dispatchers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. to the Shell gas station in the 1300 block of...
Swan Lake Road gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought

Latest News

Tre’veon Jackson, 19, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 9,...
Law officers arrest suspect in 2 homicides
Sources say two SFD leaders will soon retire
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 23,059 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Shreveport's new crime plan
Shreveport's new crime plan