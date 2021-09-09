Four men face charges over deadly shooting Aug. 12 on West 64th Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police investigators have charged four men in connection with gunfire last month that claimed a man’s life and wounded another man and a male juvenile, authorities announced Thursday.

The Caddo coroner’s office previously reported that 23-year-old Javoris K. Debouse was mortally wounded when he was shot several times just before 2:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 600 block of West 64th Street. He was taken to a hospital, where he died at 3:14 p.m. the same date.

Detectives’ preliminary investigation showed that several males in a white Nissan truck were responsible for the shooting.

The truck was located Aug. 14 by members of the Office of Special Investigations who are assigned to Operation Blue Anvil, a Shreveport police spokeswoman said.

After a brief chase, four males got out of the truck and four were captured, police Sgt. Angie Willhite said Thursday, Sept. 9.

Booked into Shreveport City Jail on charges unrelated to the Aug. 12 shooting were 26-year-old Libert Burns, 19-year-old Jaylen Burns and 18-year-old Tarus Walton.

Investigators later identified 19-year-old Tre’Veon Jackson as the person they believed to be responsible for killing Debouse and wounding the other two. They obtained warrants charging him with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

On Aug. 19, investigators were notified by the Northwest Louisiana Crime Lab that evidence that had been gathered reportedly connected Walton, Jaylen Burns and Libert Burns to the shooting Aug. 12.

Now each of them also faces one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Jackson also is a suspect in the death of 31-year-old Horace Sparks. The Shreveport man was killed about 2:24 a.m. Aug. 14 in the parking lot of a motel in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive.

Jackson was apprehended Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the 1800 block of North Market Street by members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offenders task force and Shreveport Police Department’s warrants unit, according to SPD news releases.

Online records show he was arrested at 1:30 p.m. then booked into Shreveport City Jail at 3:47 p.m. the same day. Jackson is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, the lockup where he was transferred then booked at 1:33 a.m. Thursday.

