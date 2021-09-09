CPSO searching for 2 men following chase involving stolen vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for at least two men following a chase on Thursday morning.

The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 9. and started near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Baird Road regarding a stolen vehicle. That’s in the Southwood/Southern Hills area of Shreveport.

It ended on Wyngate Drive and Bartlett. According to authorities, three men ran from the vehicle when it was stopped. Two guns were found in the car. One person was taken into custody.

According to CPSO, the men are possibly armed. Shreveport police say a juvenile is in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.