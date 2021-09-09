Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

CPSO searching for 2 men following chase involving stolen vehicle

The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 9. and started near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and...
The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 9. and started near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Baird Road regarding a stolen vehicle. That’s in the Southwood/Southern Hills area of Shreveport.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken, Andrun Fisher and Christian Piekos
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for at least two men following a chase on Thursday morning.

The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 9. and started near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Baird Road regarding a stolen vehicle. That’s in the Southwood/Southern Hills area of Shreveport.

It ended on Wyngate Drive and Bartlett. According to authorities, three men ran from the vehicle when it was stopped. Two guns were found in the car. One person was taken into custody.

According to CPSO, the men are possibly armed. Shreveport police say a juvenile is in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Poinsettia and Francais drives.
Multiple agencies respond to standoff near elementary school that turned out to be a prank
SPD responding to a shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Village.
17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at mobile home park
An altercation at Summer Trace Apartment Homes on Knight Street in Shreveport led to gunfire...
2 wounded in shooting on Knight Street in Shreveport
Dispatchers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. to the Shell gas station in the 1300 block of...
Swan Lake Road gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought
“It’s unfortunate. A kid, that 13-year-old who lost his life, that could have been my son,”...
Caddo official recounts what he saw, heard when deadly gunfire erupted on Millicent Way

Latest News

Expect perfect weather until reality returns to the ArkLaTex next week.
Tracking very comfy weather
Galilee Baptist Church will host an opening day event for its Urban Tee Ball League at 6 p.m....
Galilee Baptist Church announces opening day ceremony for Urban Tee Ball League
Officers got the call just before 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 to the 5700 block of Sussex...
Woman injured after 70 shots fired at Caddo Heights home
Amanda Nottingham addresses Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Bossier City Council members...
Open mic at council meeting reportedly captures ‘... run that son of a [expletive] over with a Zamboni’