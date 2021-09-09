Prize Fest
Councilman calls meeting of Public Safety Committee following particularly violent week in Shreveport

(Source: Gray TV)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A member of the Shreveport City Council has called a meeting of the Public Safety Committee following a particularly violent week of crime in the city.

The councilman who called the meeting is the same person who recently posted on Facebook listing a number of concrete steps he wants to see the city take in an effort to combat crime. Councilman Gray Boucher has called the committee meeting for Friday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. On the agenda are the following topics:

  • Juvenile curfew
  • Police and fire pay
  • Police and fire equipment
  • Overall city crime
  • Intergovernmental Public Safety Committee

“Case in point, Saturday night, while many of us were enjoying a nice holiday weekend watching college football the youngest of Shreveport decided to have a rolling shootout along one of the most populated roads in the city. The end result another dead teenager and a traumatic night for so many innocent bystanders,” said Councilman Grayson Boucher in a Facebook post made Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Shreveport does currently have a juvenile curfew law on the books. Councilman Boucher is proposing a new curfew that would be more strictly enforced.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

