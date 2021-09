BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Night Market returns this weekend with a bang!

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 in the Pierre Bossier Mall parking lot, over 180 vendors and more than a dozen food trucks will be in attendance.

Admittance is free.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.