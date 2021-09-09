Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Beatings, buried videos a pattern at Louisiana State Police

Louisiana State Police footage
Louisiana State Police footage
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (AP) — As the Louisiana State Police reel from the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene — a case blown open this year by long-withheld video of troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black motorist — an Associated Press investigation has revealed it is part of a pattern of violence shrouded in secrecy.

An AP review of investigative records and newly obtained videos identified at least a dozen cases in which troopers or bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.

The revelations come as civil rights leaders seek a federal investigation into potential systemic racism in the state police.

Read the Full AP report.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Poinsettia and Francais drives.
Multiple agencies respond to standoff near elementary school that turned out to be a prank
SPD responding to a shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Village.
17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at mobile home park
An altercation at Summer Trace Apartment Homes on Knight Street in Shreveport led to gunfire...
2 wounded in shooting on Knight Street in Shreveport
Dispatchers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. to the Shell gas station in the 1300 block of...
Swan Lake Road gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought
Amanda Nottingham addresses Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Bossier City Council members...
Open mic at council meeting reportedly captures ‘... run that son of a [expletive] over with a Zamboni’

Latest News

From left: Karen Christensen, 29; Jeffrey McClain, 32, and Melissa Holman, 30 are all charged...
3 parents charged, accused of aggressive behavior towards school principal
Councilman calls meeting of Public Safety Committee following particularly violent week in Shreveport
Juvenile with gunshot wound found dead in front of house in Natchitoches
From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 in the Pierre Bossier Mall parking lot, over 180...
Bossier Night Market returns on Sept. 11 with fireworks