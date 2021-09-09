Amazing weather heading into weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we head towards the weekend we are tracking more amazing weather on tap for the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the front that rolled through the region yesterday we are expecting more muted humidity to go along with slightly cooler temperatures Thursday. Even as our temperatures move up Friday and Saturday the humidity won’t meaning that it will still be fairly pleasant to get outside and take in this weather. Once we turn the page to next week though we are tracking rising mugginess along with rain chances that will usher in much more typical weather for this time of year for the region. In tropics Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall in northwest Florida as a 45 MPH storm last night and will quickly move out to sea in the Atlantic.

We are tracking perfect weather for the ArkLaTex over the next few days. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door Thursday all you really need to grab this morning is a pair of sunglasses as we are expecting absolutely amazing weather on the way for the region. Temperatures this morning are again down in the 60s and while highs will be in the low 90s this afternoon it will feel great to get outside as the humidity will just be so low for this time of year.

As we move to Friday and the weekend we are tracking more great weather on the way for the region. Temperatures will trending up, but the muted humidity will keep conditions feeling pleasant across the ArkLaTex. Expect nothing but ample sunshine to go along with the hot but comfortable conditions across the ArkLaTex. So make sure you have outdoor plans this weekend as it will not feel much better with highs in the 90s, but dewpoints in the 50s.

Looking ahead to next we are tracking a return of a much more typical September pattern on the way. The mugginess will really begin to return on Monday as some clouds begin to roll in as well. The rain chances won’t really start moving up until Tuesday though with the potential of scattered showers and storms thanks to an influx of moisture. The potential for hit and miss wet weather will continue into the middle of the week as well. The one benefit of it will be temperatures that will be slightly cooler with highs down in the 80s.

