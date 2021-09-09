Prize Fest
3 parents charged, accused of aggressive behavior towards school principal

From left: Karen Christensen, 29; Jeffrey McClain, 32, and Melissa Holman, 30 are all charged with unlawful disruption of the operation of a school. The trio was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.(CPSO | CPSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people are charged following an incident at a Caddo Parish School on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Karen Christensen, 29; Melissa Holman, 30 and Jeffrey McClain, 32, are all charged with unlawful disruption of the operation of a school.

The incident took place just after 5 p.m. Two women, Christensen and Holman both were screaming profanities at the principal of Donnie Bickham Middle School regarding a late school bus, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The principal explained that she had no control over the bus’ schedules. She told the women that she was contacting the transportation department about the issue.

According to CPSO, the principal called CPSO, and Cpl. James Norwood responded to the event.

Christensen and McClain were arrested at their homes in Shreveport on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Holman was arrested at her Mooringsport home as well.

All three were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

