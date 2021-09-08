YOUR MONEY: The five best things to buy in September

Information provided by RetailMeNot.com.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At long last, summer is coming to an end (even though the hot weather might linger for a bit in many areas). Along with crisper nights and the first signs of fall, September brings Labor Day (Sept. 6 this year) — and the best sales on big-ticket items you’ll find until Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

While Labor Day itself is on Sept. 6, shoppers can expect sales to go live more than a week earlier and run a few days later, leaving them a good chunk of time to shop. That’s a good thing because Labor Day sales often feature big-ticket items, such as grills, furniture, appliances and mattresses — purchases shoppers might need a bit more time to research. Don’t wait too long, though; by the end of the long weekend, selection will dwindle.

In addition to big-ticket buys, Labor Day sales are filled with smaller-ticket steals, like home decor products, small electronics and, of course, clothing.

If any of these items are on your shopping list, September is the time to buy.

1. Patio Furniture and Grills – Last Chance!

As summer draws to a close, retailers are eager to get patio furniture (and grills) off the floor and fill that space with Halloween decor, Christmas trees and patio heaters. That means prices much lower than what they were in the height of summer.

Timing, however, is key. For the best selection, you’ll want to shop everything patio-related the moment Labor Day sales kick off and complete your shopping by the end of the long weekend. After that point, the selection will be picked over. If you like to live dangerously, though, you might find some super-low-priced outdoor furniture sets after Labor Day.

For the best patio deals, check out Labor Day sales from home goods stores, including Overstock, which is offering up to 70% off.

2. Mattresses

If your mattress needs to be replaced, Labor Day is the time to make it happen. Not only do you have an entire long weekend to try out mattresses at the store, you also have the chance to find some of the lowest prices of the year. That’s because, just like other three-day weekends, Labor Day is filled with mattress deals. Expect savings of $600 to $700 off, whether that’s in the form of a promo code, a king-for-a-queen special, or a free bed frame and pillows thrown in.

For example, through Labor Day, Purple is offering up to $350 off mattresses, as well as bundled deals.

3. Washers and Dryers

Labor Day is also known for sales on large home appliances. Throughout September, look for savings on these essentials, especially washers and dryers. In addition to price cuts, shoppers should be on the look for rebate offers, package deals on multiple appliances and waived delivery fees. Lowe’s, for example, is offering free delivery on select appliances during its Labor Day sale.

Pro tip: If you miss Labor Day sales, keep in mind that the next best time to buy appliances is during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

4. Summer Clothing

September (Labor Day and beyond) is a great time to shop for warm-weather clothing. Retailers are trying to get any remaining shorts, tees and bathing suits out the door. Many are also overstocked with back-to-school clothing, including jeans, which they’ll also mark down. They need to make room for all those bulky winter items, after all!

To find these end-of-summer clothing deals, simply go to your favorite retailers’ sites and look for “clearance” sales. Or just head straight to the sale or clearance section of the site — that’s where you’ll find all the warm-weather fashions hanging out. In particular, check retailers like Kohl’s and Old Navy, which are known to offer both clearance deals and promo codes this time of year.

5. Travel — Or Staycations

COVID-19 continues to put a damper on certain types of travel. But retailers are still offering plenty of deals that help you get away, even if it’s not far from home. The time between back-to-school and the holidays is a bit of a lull for the travel industry, so those shopping for fall travel in September can generally find some good deals.

For example, through Sept. 12, Priceline is holding an End of Summer sale. Promo code SUMMER50 gets you up to $50 off Express Deal hotels, rental cars and flights. Prefer to camp? REI is throwing a Labor Day clearance sale on everything you need for an outdoorsy fall trip. Need ideas on where to go? Check out these overlooked travel destinations.

