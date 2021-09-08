Swan Lake Road gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Bossier City Police Department are reviewing security footage following an armed robbery on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 8

Dispatchers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. to the Shell gas station in the 1300 block of Swan Lake Road.

According to police on the scene, two armed men wearing masks robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. The clerk was not injured.

Detectives are reviewing the store’s footage before releasing detailed injuries of the assailants.

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery is urged to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605. To give an anonymous tip, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web or download the mobile app. The mobile app is secure, password-protected, and anonymous.

