Sunrise Baptist Church hosting prayer vigil, march to stop the violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Labor Day weekend was a violent few days in Shreveport. That’s why the Sunrise Baptist Church will march through the streets of the city Wednesday evening (Sept. 8).

The church is hosting a prayer vigil and walk in an effort to stop the gun violence. Bishop Rickey Moore Sr. and members of the church want the public to come out in numbers to exhibit the strength of the community.

The prayer walk will begin at Sunrise Baptist Church on Lakeshore Drive Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.