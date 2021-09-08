Prize Fest
Shooting reported on Knight Street in Shreveport

7 police, 7 medic units initially dispatched to scene between Flyer Drive and Eastwood Drive
Crime(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A shooting has been reported on Knight Street in Shreveport.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show Shreveport police were summoned at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.

A minute later, Fire Department medics were dispatched to the scene between Flyer Drive and Eastwood Drive. Two apartment complexes and baseball fields are in that stretch of Knight Street immediately north of the YMCA.

It’s not immediately clear who has been shot.

Seven police units initially responded. A like number of Fire Department units also dispatched.

The police presence has since grown to 10 units. And only two medic units remain on the scene.

KSLA News 12 has a crew headed there and will update this story as more information becomes available.

