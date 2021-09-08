Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shooting reported a few blocks from Forest Hill Elementary School

A shooting was reported Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Poinsettia and Francais drives.
A shooting was reported Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Poinsettia and Francais drives.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting not far from Forest Hill Elementary School.

The call went out just a few minutes before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Dispatch records show at least a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to Poinsettia Drive near Francais and Crabapple drives.

Information about possible injuries is not yet available.

This is a developing story. We will update it when we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responding to a shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Village.
17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at mobile home park
Breaking News
Arrest made in connection to 13-year-old’s shooting death; investigation ongoing
“It’s unfortunate. A kid, that 13-year-old who lost his life, that could have been my son,”...
Caddo official recounts what he saw, heard when deadly gunfire erupted on Millicent Way
Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
Shreveport councilman calls for curfew, other mitigation measures following violent Labor Day weekend
Dispatchers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. to the Shell gas station in the 1300 block of...
Swan Lake Road gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Bossier City Council members are meeting at 3 p.m. Sept. 8, 2021.
Bossier City Council to consider appointment of interim CAO
Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
13-year-old killed, 3 other people wounded by gunfire along Youree Drive corridor
Counselor, doctor offer tips to help kids deal with stress caused by violence in community