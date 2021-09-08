Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Severe COVID breakthrough cases tend to be in older, sicker people, Yale study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new Yale University study shows people with severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19 tend to be older and have underlying health conditions.

The average age of those studied was 80 and more than half were overweight, had lung disease or diabetes.

Most of them also had cardiovascular disease.

Of the patients who tested positive, 18% had been given at least one dose of the vaccine. Another third were fully vaccinated.

Just under half didn’t show symptoms for COVID-19. They were hospitalized for something unrelated.

Of the 54 breakthrough cases, 14 patients had severe symptoms.

According to the study, this is not a complete picture of breakthrough cases because everyone studied showed up sick to the hospital.

It also didn’t look at any cases after the delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.

The study looked at close to 1,000 patients in the Yale New Haven Health system from the end of March to July.

It was published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responding to a shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Village.
17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at mobile home park
Breaking News
Arrest made in connection to 13-year-old’s shooting death; investigation ongoing
“It’s unfortunate. A kid, that 13-year-old who lost his life, that could have been my son,”...
Caddo official recounts what he saw, heard when deadly gunfire erupted on Millicent Way
3 people die in separate wrecks in DeSoto Parish
Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
Shreveport councilman calls for curfew, other mitigation measures following violent Labor Day weekend

Latest News

A door is propped open to a warehouse in Independence, Louisiana, used as an evacuation shelter...
Lawsuit filed over ‘horrific and inhumane’ conditions at nursing home evacuation warehouse where 7 died
Live COVID-19 coverage
LIVE: Gov. confirms school COVID-19 cases and rental aid are being monitored
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital
Fall 2021 elections in La. rescheduled due to impact of Hurricane Ida