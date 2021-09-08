Prize Fest
August 2011: Remembering the hottest month in ArkLaTex history

Tune in tonight for a recap of the hottest month in Shreveport history.
By Andrew Brightman
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Dog Days of Summer. A common reference to the hottest part of the summer season.

In the ArkLaTex, the Dog Days run from late July through early September. Sweltering heat and humidity is the norm with highs that commonly reach into the upper 90s and triple-digit heat is not uncommon.

In Summer 2021, even though we have seen our fair share of hot days, we have yet to reach 100 degrees. However, 2021 marks the 10-year anniversary of the hottest month in the history of the ArkLaTex: August 2011.

This was a month unprecedented in the amount of heat that we saw — not just in Shreveport — but the ArkLaTex overall.

August 2011 had nonstop, historic heat where we saw more 100 degree days that than the past three years combined. It wasn’t just heat that engulfed the ArkLaTex — but wildfires and smoke as well.

What had already been a hot summer became seared into the memory to those who lived through it once August turned to September.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to find out when and why the Dog Days of Summer truly had its bite.

