Reinforcing shot of comfy air and watching the Gulf

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are waking up to comfortable temperatures once again across the ArkLaTex with another shot of comfortable air on the way with a front that will be pushing through the region later today. This will keep the humidity essentially nonexistent for the region through Sunday so that while it will be toasty with our temperatures it won’t be all that uncomfortable to get outside during the afternoon hours. We are tracking though rising humidity and rain chances once we get to early next week so enjoy the dry and comfortable conditions while they last. In the tropics we are watching the Gulf for some potential brief development of a tropical wave before moving inland into Florida, but if something does develop don’t expect anything particularly strong as it won’t spend that much time over the ocean.

We are tracking a reinforcing shot of comfortable air into the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for another amazing day of weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are again down in the 60s and we are expecting high temperatures this afternoon to be in the mid-90s, but the big thing is here is that the humidity will be extremely limited throughout the region. In fact, we are expecting even more comfortable air on the way thanks to a dry front that will move through later today, bringing only scattered clouds to the region.

As we go through the rest of the week and heading into the weekend we are tracking little change in your forecast for the region. High temperatures will continue to be in the low to mid-90s through the weekend to go along with ample sunshine across the ArkLaTex. The biggest story of course will be the muted humidity and comfortable it will fee even with those temperatures in the 90s.

Once we get to early next week though we are expecting some changes on the way for the region in form of rain and rising humidity for the ArkLaTex. This will be thanks to a combination of winds switching out of the south off the Gulf and a weak trough of low pressure. But due to the rain chances don’t expect temperatures to be as hot with highs likely in the upper 80s possible once we get to Tuesday.

In the meantime, get ready for an amazing next few days on the way for the region. Have a great Wednesday!

