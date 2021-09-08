How you can help those battling food insecurity in Shreveport-Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food insecurity among families with children rose in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic upended the U.S. economy.

Nearly 7.6 percent of households with children were unable to provide adequate, nutritious food for their kids last year. That’s close to 3 million families.

Many organizations lend a hand to these families by donating food and other supplies. If you would like to help those battling food insecurity, you can donate or volunteer at any of the locations listed below.

BOSSIER CITY

Airline Drive Church of Christ (2125 Airline Drive) - The food pantry is only open one Thursday per month. Call for hours and to apply (318) 746-2645. Canned and fresh food may be provided by volunteers of the church.

Trinity Presbyterian Church Providence House (1944 Airline Drive) - Free food, baby formula, grocery boxes, and other goods are offered regardless of religion. There may be soup, cereal, Ensure for senior citizens, and other goods. For hours, call (318) 746-2951.

The Simple Church (601 Benton Road, Suite 2) - The food bank and soup kitchen is open to the needy. There are also free Christmas meals served along with small gifts for kids (when available). Call for hours, (318) 752-2320.

SHREVEPORT

Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana (2307 Texas Avenue) - Call (318) 675-2400 for hours.

Temple Human Services (361 E. 70th) - Call (318) 865-0163 for information. The church operates a food pantry as well as clothing closet. The staff can also refer clients to other assistance programs, such as employment, public benefits, and cash assistance for their grocery needs.

St. Matthew A.M.E. Church (1610 Murphy Street) - Call (318) 631-8345 for hours.

Faith Church Outreach (6708 Southern Avenue) - An emergency food pantry is on site. Call (318) 861-9010 for hours.

Caddo Council On Aging Inc. (1700 Buckner Street #240) - This non-profit is for senior citizens age 60 and older. There will be lunches and other meals served. In some cases, a box of groceries, including dietary items for diabetics and the like, are passed out. Other services include Medicare applications, Meals on Wheels, and more. Call (318) 676-7900.

The Philadelphia Center (2020 Centenary Boulevard) - Call (318) 222-6633

Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission (901 McNeil Street) - This location mostly focuses on helping the homeless. Clothing, blankets, meals, shelter, and other assistance is available. Call (318) 227-2868.

Salvation Army (147 E Stoner Avenue) - Thrift store and free food pantry are on site. There may also be gift cards for grocery stores, clothing, Angel Tree gifts and meals and other programs. There are also free Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas meals. Call (318) 226-1110.

