How to prepare for flu season during COVID-19 pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Health officials are urging people to prepare for the upcoming flu season. Experts say it is best to protect yourself from both the flu and COVID-19 by getting vaccinated for both viruses.

The CDC has announced it is safe to receive a flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

“You can get them around the same time. We would much rather you get them at the same time then potentially miss getting one shot or the other and getting the disease, and or getting worse disease because you weren’t immunized. The CDC currently says that you don’t have to have any waiting period between vaccines and the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. E.J. Mayeaux, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

Mayeaux says if you happen to get sick, getting tested is the best way to determine if you have the flu or COVID-19.

“The loss of taste and smell that we deal with COVID is a pretty unique COVID thing. So, if you get that, you’re probably not dealing with the flu. Although if your nose is really congested, it’s hard to taste anyway. So, again hard to tell. Often if you got a significant infection, the only way to really tell for sure is through a test,” he said.

