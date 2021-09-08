Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

How to prepare for flu season during COVID-19 pandemic

By Jade Myers
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Health officials are urging people to prepare for the upcoming flu season. Experts say it is best to protect yourself from both the flu and COVID-19 by getting vaccinated for both viruses.

The CDC has announced it is safe to receive a flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

“You can get them around the same time. We would much rather you get them at the same time then potentially miss getting one shot or the other and getting the disease, and or getting worse disease because you weren’t immunized. The CDC currently says that you don’t have to have any waiting period between vaccines and the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. E.J. Mayeaux, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

Mayeaux says if you happen to get sick, getting tested is the best way to determine if you have the flu or COVID-19.

“The loss of taste and smell that we deal with COVID is a pretty unique COVID thing. So, if you get that, you’re probably not dealing with the flu. Although if your nose is really congested, it’s hard to taste anyway. So, again hard to tell. Often if you got a significant infection, the only way to really tell for sure is through a test,” he said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for more ways to protect yourself from both the flu and COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responding to a shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Village.
17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at mobile home park
Breaking News
Arrest made in connection to 13-year-old’s shooting death; investigation ongoing
“It’s unfortunate. A kid, that 13-year-old who lost his life, that could have been my son,”...
Caddo official recounts what he saw, heard when deadly gunfire erupted on Millicent Way
Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
Shreveport councilman calls for curfew, other mitigation measures following violent Labor Day weekend
Dispatchers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. to the Shell gas station in the 1300 block of...
Swan Lake Road gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Counselor, doctor offer tips to help kids deal with stress caused by violence in community
Live COVID-19 coverage
LIVE: Gov. confirms school COVID-19 cases and rental aid are being monitored
Texarkana Arkansas School District launches all-virtual learning academy