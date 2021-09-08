Dry and hot weather continues as we watch the Gulf

(KSLA) - Reinforcements have arrived! Another cold front is pushing its way through the ArkLaTex. This will not bring any rain, but will drop the humidity even more! The Gulf of Mexico could have another storm develop by the end of the week.

This evening will be great to enjoy! There will not be any rain, and the clouds will slowly be clearing away. I expect plenty of sunshine mixing with these clouds, and we should have a gorgeous sunset! Temperatures will be hot early this evening, but will cool to the mid 80s by sunset.

Overnight, it will still be quite pleasant. Temperatures will cool to the lower 60s in the northern ArkLaTex, including southwest Arkansas. Along the I-20 corridor, it should cool to the mid 60s. Then the farther south you go, it will be slightly warmer. The cold front that has been moving through will be gone by sunrise Thursday. This will take all the clouds with it, so we will wake up to more sunshine in the morning!

Thursday will go back to just below normal temperatures. That reinforcing cold front will be to our south by now, and will bring more cool air. This will help keep the humidity low and the temperatures from warming up too much. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. There will be more sunshine with no chance of rain for the day.

Friday should be nice and dry with no rain at all. There should be more sunshine expected for the day as well. Temperatures will be getting up to the mid 90s in the afternoon., So yes, it will be hot, but with the low humidity, it will still fantastic on your Friday!

This weekend will be very nice. Look for no rain, but plenty of sunshine both days. The humidity will be low for another couple days, so take advantage of it while you can. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s, so it will still be hot. If you’re planning anything this weekend, you will not have to worry about the weather!

The rain may possibly return by early next week. Monday and Tuesday have low rain chances, but signs suggest that we could have some showers and maybe a couple storms. Check back with us on KSLA for the latest. Aside from the potential rain, temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 90s.

Wednesday will go back to a small 20% chance of rain for the day. So, I am not completely ruling out a quick shower, but it is unlikely that the rain sticks around for long. Temperatures will be held down to the upper 80s and lower 90s. It should still be a very nice day!

In the tropics, Larry is still a large hurricane, but is now a CAT 2. More good news is that it will stay out in the Atlantic. It should get very close to Bermuda, but the worst weather will remain to the east of the island. There is no threat from this system to the east coast. We are also watching the Gulf of Mexico for some development. For now the chances are medium at 60% in the next 2 days and 60% in the next 5 days. Even if something does form, it will likely be nothing more than a rain-maker near Florida. Also is this system forms, it will be named Mindy. There is no threat from this system to Louisiana or the ArkLaTex.

Have a whopping Wednesday and an even better rest of this week!

