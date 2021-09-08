Prize Fest
Curfew lifted in New Orleans, Mayor Cantrell says

The Hurricane Ida-prompted curfew for Orleans Parish was lifted Wednesday (Sept. 8), New...
The Hurricane Ida-prompted curfew for Orleans Parish was lifted Wednesday (Sept. 8), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced.
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The overnight curfew for Orleans Parish has been lifted, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Wednesday (Sept. 8).

Cantrell ordered the 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew in the city on Aug. 31, as a public safety measure following Hurricane Ida two days earlier. With power now restored to more than 75 percent of the city’s Entergy New Orleans customers and most road hazards cleared, the mayor said in a tweet that the curfew expired Wednesday at 6 a.m.

