Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Counselor, doctor offer tips to help kids deal with stress caused by violence in community

(KEYC Photo)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the frequent shootings and violent incidents in Shreveport, some parents say their kids are having a difficult time understanding the violence.

Over the Labor Day weekend, a 13-year-old boy was killed in a rolling shootout on Youree Drive. This is an example of a recent event that’s affecting the Shreveport community. KSLA interviewed a school counselor and behavioral health doctor on ways for parents and kids to deal with this stress.

Tonight on News 12, KSLA’s Kenley Hargett looks at ways to help kids deal with the mental stress of violence.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responding to a shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Village.
17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at mobile home park
Breaking News
Arrest made in connection to 13-year-old’s shooting death; investigation ongoing
“It’s unfortunate. A kid, that 13-year-old who lost his life, that could have been my son,”...
Caddo official recounts what he saw, heard when deadly gunfire erupted on Millicent Way
Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
Shreveport councilman calls for curfew, other mitigation measures following violent Labor Day weekend
Dispatchers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. to the Shell gas station in the 1300 block of...
Swan Lake Road gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
How to prepare for flu season during COVID-19 pandemic
Live COVID-19 coverage
LIVE: Gov. confirms school COVID-19 cases and rental aid are being monitored
Texarkana Arkansas School District launches all-virtual learning academy