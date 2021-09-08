Bossier City Council to consider appointment of interim CAO

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City Council members will consider the appointment of an interim chief administrative officer when they meet Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The meeting in the council chambers at Bossier City Hall, 620 Benton Road, began at 3 p.m.

Up for the job is Amanda Nottingham. The legislation calls for an annual salary of $70,000 plus benefits.

An interim CAO is being considered in the wake of Shane Cheatham’s announcement last week that he’s withdrawing as a candidate for the job.

Cheatham was Mayor Tommy Chandler’s pick for CAO, but the appointment was met with resistance from the City Council.

