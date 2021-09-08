Prize Fest
Bossier City Council to consider appointment of interim CAO

Shane Cheatham, the mayor’s pick for the job, announced last week that he’s withdrawing as a candidate
Bossier City Council members are meeting at 3 p.m. Sept. 8, 2021.
By Chandler Watkins and Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City Council members will consider the appointment of an interim chief administrative officer when they meet Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The meeting in the council chambers at Bossier City Hall, 620 Benton Road, began at 3 p.m.

Up for the job is Amanda Nottingham. The legislation calls for an annual salary of $70,000 plus benefits.

An interim CAO is being considered in the wake of Shane Cheatham’s announcement last week that he’s withdrawing as a candidate for the job.

Cheatham was Mayor Tommy Chandler’s pick for CAO, but the appointment was met with resistance from the City Council.

You can view the meeting here:

Below is the full agenda for today’s meeting:

