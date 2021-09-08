Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘Blue’s Clues’ original host reappears to celebrate show’s 25th anniversary

On Tuesday, Steve Burns, the original host of "Blue's Clues," appeared in a video posted to...
On Tuesday, Steve Burns, the original host of "Blue's Clues," appeared in a video posted to Nick Junior's twitter account as part of the show's 25th anniversary celebration.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A famous blue pup is turning 25 years old and it’s not in dog years!

The popular children’s program “Blue’s Clues” is celebrating its silver anniversary this year.

On Tuesday, the original host appeared in a video posted to Nick Junior’s Twitter account as part of the celebration.

In the video, Steve Burns sported the striped, green shirt he wore as host of the popular 1990s Nickelodeon series. Burns talked in character about his decision to leave the show in 2002 and thanked fans for their support.

“I never forgot you … ever,” Burns said in the video. “And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

Burns has appeared in various videos for the anniversary celebration. In one video, he joined other hosts of the show in a song celebrating Blue.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responding to a shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Village.
Coroner identifies victim in mobile home park shooting; suspect arrested
Breaking News
Arrest made in connection to 13-year-old’s shooting death; investigation ongoing
“It’s unfortunate. A kid, that 13-year-old who lost his life, that could have been my son,”...
Caddo official recounts what he saw, heard when deadly gunfire erupted on Millicent Way
3 people die in separate wrecks in DeSoto Parish
Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
Shreveport councilman calls for curfew, other mitigation measures following violent Labor Day weekend

Latest News

COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
World health leader urges halt to booster shots for rest of year
SPD responding to a shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Village.
17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at mobile home park
Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
Macy’s says the Nov. 25 parade will be broadcast on NBC and will feature the traditional giant...
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns to New York City streets
President Joe Biden paid tribute to unions during remarks on Wednesday.
Biden: 'Unions built the middle class'