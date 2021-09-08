Prize Fest
Argument at mobile home leads to fatal shooting; suspect in custody

SPD responding to a shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Village.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting at around 7:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The incident occurred at Pinecrest Mobile Home Village on Jefferson Paige Road.

Officials say two men got into an argument and started shooting at each other. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is in police custody. Police also say witnesses were detained for questioning.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

