Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

63 people arrested for looting in NOLA following Ida

Orleans Parish Sheriff Martin N. Gusman released a statement regarding the looting, arrests and...
Orleans Parish Sheriff Martin N. Gusman released a statement regarding the looting, arrests and patrolling efforts following Hurricane Ida.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff Martin N. Gusman released a statement regarding the looting, arrests and patrolling efforts following Hurricane Ida.

He stated that since 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, the day before Hurricane Ida made landfall, NOPD made 63 arrests for looting and 174 total arrests.

“Pubic safety is crucial to the recovery of our community and the crime of looting is unconscionable when we are at this critical moment. We do, however, want to assure the communtiy that these looting arrests are not widespread and that our team and our partners are working diligently to prevent and address these crimes,” Sheriff Gusman said.

He added, “We are continuing to patrol the streets of New Orleans along with NOPD and the National Guard and are doing everything we can to help those in need including water and supply distribution, including providing canopies and security, and participating in key partnerships to support our community.”

Sheriff Gusman encourages community members to report any suspicious activity. If you witness a crime please call 9-1-1 for emergencies and 3-1-1 (504-658-2299) for non-emergencies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responding to a shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Village.
17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at mobile home park
Breaking News
Arrest made in connection to 13-year-old’s shooting death; investigation ongoing
“It’s unfortunate. A kid, that 13-year-old who lost his life, that could have been my son,”...
Caddo official recounts what he saw, heard when deadly gunfire erupted on Millicent Way
Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
Shreveport councilman calls for curfew, other mitigation measures following violent Labor Day weekend
Dispatchers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. to the Shell gas station in the 1300 block of...
Swan Lake Road gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought

Latest News

A shooting was reported Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Poinsettia and Francais drives.
Multiple agencies respond to standoff situation near elementary school that turned out to be a prank
Donelon orders insurance companies to pay evacuation expenses for Ida
Amanda Nottingham addresses Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Bossier City Council members...
Bossier City Council authorizes hiring of Amanda Nottingham as chief administrative officer
Damage left by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Death toll in La. from Hurricane Ida rises to 26, officials say
School COVID case comparison according to mask policy in Arkansas - 9/8/21
Arkansas Gov. confirms school COVID-19 cases and rental aid are being monitored