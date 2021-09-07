Shreveport man arrested, accused of sex crimes against a child
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 68-year-old man is behind bars, accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 12.
Michael Patrick Jordan, 68, is charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, pornography involving juveniles and molestation of a juvenile.
On Aug. 16, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division got a report that accused Jordan of inappropriate sexual contact with a child.
“During the investigation, Detective Ray Saunders discovered 40 identifiable pictures of child pornography in Jordan’s desktop computer,” reads a news release from CPSO.
Jordan was arrested on Friday, Sept. 3 and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.
