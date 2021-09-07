Prize Fest
Shreveport city councilman calls for curfew, other mitigation measures following violent Labor Day weekend

Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport saw yet another weekend full of violence over the Labor Day holiday.

Specifically, on Sept. 4, bullets claimed the life of a 13-year-old, wounded at least two other people, struck a family’s vehicle, and damaged multiple businesses in Shreveport.

Now, one of the members of the city council is calling on his colleagues to introduce certain measures to combat the violence.

“Case in point, Saturday night, while many of us were enjoying a nice holiday weekend watching college football the youngest of Shreveport decided to have a rolling shootout along one of the most populated roads in the city. The end result another dead teenager and a traumatic night for so many innocent bystanders,” said Councilman Grayson Boucher in a Facebook post made Tuesday, Sept. 7.

In his post, Boucher suggested the following actions be taken:

  • Immediately increase the starting public safety pay to $40,000
  • Implement a $3,000 one-time hazard pay from the American Rescue Plan money to all police officers and firefighters
  • Request additional patrol from Caddo SO and Louisiana State Police to more suburban areas of the city. Sending more patrol units to high crime areas. (with city funding)
  • Start negotiations with Sheriff Prator to directly book city prisoners into CCC. Sell or donate the city jail to Caddo Parish for increase juvenile detention beds.
  • Immediately implement a curfew for those under 17. Holding the parents criminally accountable for infractions by their children.
  • Immediately get the new police cars in service. Any officer that lives in the city should have a take home car.

“Everyone wants a plan. Here is a START. This is only a start. I am one of seven. It really takes 5 votes to get anything done, but I consider us to be in a public safety emergency in this city. It’s time to act. Not kick the can,” Boucher said in the post.



