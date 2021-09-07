Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Sen. Cassidy announces $5 million Hurricane Ida Grant for emergency repairs

Sen. Cassidy announces $5 million Hurricane Ida Grant for emergency repairs
Sen. Cassidy announces $5 million Hurricane Ida Grant for emergency repairs
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassiday announced on Tuesday, September 7 the U.S. Department of Transportation is granting $5 million to Louisiana.

This emergency grant will go towards fixing federal highways damaged by Hurricane Ida across the state.

“This is good news for our state after being devastated by Hurricane Ida,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This emergency funding is critical to making sure our roads are safe to drive on.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Arrest made in connection to 13-year-old’s shooting death; investigation ongoing
SPD responding to a shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Village.
Coroner identifies victim in mobile home park shooting; suspect in custody
“It’s unfortunate. A kid, that 13-year-old who lost his life, that could have been my son,”...
Caddo official recounts what he saw, heard when deadly gunfire erupted on Millicent Way
3 people die in separate wrecks in DeSoto Parish
Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
Shreveport councilman calls for curfew, other mitigation measures following violent Labor Day weekend

Latest News

We are tracking more sunshine and muted humidity ahead for the ArkLaTex.
More amazing weather ahead
Money
YOUR MONEY: The five best things to buy in September
We could see brief spin up development in the Gulf of Mexico as our amazing weather in the...
Tracking more comfortable weather on the way
swan
Bossier PD investigating armed robbery
Dispatchers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. to the Shell gas station in the 1300 block of...
Swan Lake Road gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought