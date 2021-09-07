Prize Fest
“Rock and Relief” concert to collect donations for Hurricane Ida Relief

By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of West Monroe is putting on a concert this Thursday, September 9 to benefit Hurricane Ida Relief. Officials say they hope more people will come out to a fun event and donate money to help people who lost everything in South Louisiana.

The event is being called “Rock and Relief.” The concert will go from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Alley Park in West Monroe.

It will feature six different bands, including Jordan Sheppard and it’s free for anyone who wants to attend. There will also be food trucks and a snow cone truck for the children. West Monroe’s Main Street Director said monetary donations will be collected throughout the concert and all proceeds will go to United Way’s Embrace Louisiana Disaster Relief fund.

“The proceeds go to the United Way of Northeast Louisiana. They have a specific campaign fund set up for the embrace Louisiana fund and that is set up to support Hurricane Ida evacuees, as well as leftover funds, will go to South Louisiana to support aid as well,” said Adrienne LaFrance-Wells.

LaFrance-Wells said it’s so important to help out our fellow neighbors in need and there’s no better way to help out than through a free concert.

