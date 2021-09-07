Minden City Council to discuss increasing police pay; city recommends increasing utility bills by $4

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The Minden City Council is planning on meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7. On the agenda: adopting the city’s 2021/2022 budget.

A post in support of increasing Minden police officer’s pay has been spread on social media, encouraging citizens to attend the council meeting.

On Tuesday, Mayor Terry Gardner posted on social media asking Minden residents if they would be willing to accept an additional $4 charge on their utility bill each month to increase first responder pay and incentives.

Minden residents could comment their name and address underneath the post, email the mayor directly at mayor@mindenusa.com or send a post card in the mail to 520 Broadway Street with their information.

Underneath the post, Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper commented his address, adding:

“here’s the deal, I have fought for raises in the Police Dept for years, I’ve watched really fine young officers be hired in Minden, trained, then move to neighboring agencies, Minden spends thousands of dollars hiring, and training, just for those officers to leave for better wages. The Dept is a revolving door. No one in Minden wants an increased utility bill, many people struggle to pay there bill, now. So asking them to vote, yes is not conceivable. Raises have been made in other departments, and no one’s utility bill increased to cover those raises. Would I pay an extra 4.00 dollars you bet I would, I’ve watched these officers struggle to pay there bills, it’s totally ridiculous what these officers are asked to do for the amount of money the City is paying. I have fought for raises for years, only to be shut down. People it’s time, our Department is dwindling, and these dedicated officers are tired and frustrated. It’s becoming very unsafe. Public Safety should be first and foremost, without it, we are all in trouble.”

KSLA News 12′s Chandler Watkins will have more from the City Council meeting and the mayor tonight at 10.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.